Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN - Free Report) reported revenue of $131.78 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.23 million, representing a surprise of -1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brandywine Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rents: $117.96 million compared to the $120.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing: $6.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.
  • Revenue- Other: $7.73 million versus $7.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +567.6% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.96 compared to the -$0.07 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust have returned +23.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

