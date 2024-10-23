We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q3 Potential of Integer (ITGR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Integer (ITGR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $443.19 million, up 9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Integer metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Non-Medical' will reach $8.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Total Medical Sales' will reach $437.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Medical Sales- Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical' should arrive at $21.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Medical Sales- Cardio & Vascular' should come in at $240.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Medical Sales- Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation' of $174.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
Integer shares have witnessed a change of -1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ITGR is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.