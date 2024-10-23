We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $249.9 million, down 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific First Interstate BancSystem metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)' to come in at 3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 62.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 61.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Total noninterest Income' stands at $43.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $206.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $213.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
