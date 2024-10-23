Back to top

Insights Into CenterPoint (CNP) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.94 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 16% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CenterPoint metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Electric Transmission and Distribution' to come in at $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Natural Gas Distribution' will reach $607.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Utility' at $1.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income / (loss)- Natural Gas Distribution' will likely reach $102.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income / (loss)- Electric Transmission and Distribution' will reach $434.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $437 million.

Shares of CenterPoint have demonstrated returns of +3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CNP is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.


