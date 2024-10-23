We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into CenterPoint (CNP) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.94 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 16% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CenterPoint metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Electric Transmission and Distribution' to come in at $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Natural Gas Distribution' will reach $607.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Utility' at $1.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income / (loss)- Natural Gas Distribution' will likely reach $102.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income / (loss)- Electric Transmission and Distribution' will reach $434.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $437 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for CenterPoint here>>>
Shares of CenterPoint have demonstrated returns of +3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CNP is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>