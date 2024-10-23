We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q3 Potential of WSFS (WSFS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that WSFS Financial (WSFS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $264.67 million, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific WSFS metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.1%.
The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 59.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 54.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $88.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72.67 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $176.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $182.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for WSFS here>>>
Shares of WSFS have demonstrated returns of +0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WSFS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>