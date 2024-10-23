Unlocking Q3 Potential of Federated Hermes (FHI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Federated Hermes (
FHI Quick Quote FHI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, indicating an increase of 7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $409.7 million, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Federated Hermes metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Administrative service fees, net' will reach $94.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other service fees, net' will reach $38.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Investment advisory fees, net' to reach $275.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Managed Assets - Asset Class - Alternative / private markets' of $20.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Managed Assets - Asset Class - Multi-asset' reaching $2.85 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Managed Assets - Asset Class - Money market' will likely reach $582.90 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $525.09 billion.
Analysts expect 'Managed Assets - Product Type - Alternative / private markets' to come in at $12.52 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.41 billion in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Managed Assets - Product Type - Multi-asset' should come in at $2.72 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Managed Assets - Asset Class - Fixed-income' will reach $97.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89.77 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Managed Assets - Separate Accounts - Alternative / private markets' at $8.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.93 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Managed Assets - Separate Accounts - Multi-asset' stands at $137.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $129 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Managed Assets - Separate Accounts - Money market' should arrive at $150.97 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $140.19 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Federated Hermes here>>> Over the past month, Federated Hermes shares have recorded returns of +2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FHI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q3 Potential of Federated Hermes (FHI): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Federated Hermes (FHI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, indicating an increase of 7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $409.7 million, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Federated Hermes metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Administrative service fees, net' will reach $94.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other service fees, net' will reach $38.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Investment advisory fees, net' to reach $275.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Managed Assets - Asset Class - Alternative / private markets' of $20.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Managed Assets - Asset Class - Multi-asset' reaching $2.85 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Managed Assets - Asset Class - Money market' will likely reach $582.90 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $525.09 billion.
Analysts expect 'Managed Assets - Product Type - Alternative / private markets' to come in at $12.52 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.41 billion in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Managed Assets - Product Type - Multi-asset' should come in at $2.72 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Managed Assets - Asset Class - Fixed-income' will reach $97.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89.77 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Managed Assets - Separate Accounts - Alternative / private markets' at $8.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.93 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Managed Assets - Separate Accounts - Multi-asset' stands at $137.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $129 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Managed Assets - Separate Accounts - Money market' should arrive at $150.97 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $140.19 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Federated Hermes here>>>
Over the past month, Federated Hermes shares have recorded returns of +2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FHI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>