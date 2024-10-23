We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to COPT Defense (CDP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that COPT Defense (CDP - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $188.95 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some COPT Defense metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Revenues from real estate operations' should arrive at $168.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Construction contract and other service' will reach $20.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +68.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and other amortization associated with real estate operations' to reach $37.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.62 million.
Over the past month, COPT Defense shares have recorded returns of +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CDP will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.