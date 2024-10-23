We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Welltower (WELL) Q3 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower (WELL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.95 billion, exhibiting an increase of 17.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Welltower metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Interest income' to come in at $63.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +49.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental income' will reach $411.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other income' to reach $37.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $398.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $339.31 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Welltower here>>>
Shares of Welltower have demonstrated returns of +2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WELL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.