Company News for Oct 23, 2024

  • Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ((AGNC - Free Report) ) slid 3.6% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of 43 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents.
  • Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. ((PM - Free Report) ) soared 10.5% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $9.91 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.57 billion.
  • Shares of Cadence Bank ((CADE - Free Report) ) rose 4.7% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of 73 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents.
  • Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. ((VZ - Free Report) ) lost 5% after reporting third-quarter 2024 revenues of $33.3 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.5 billion.

