Stock Yards (SYBT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT - Free Report) reported revenue of $89.86 million, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87.57 million, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stock Yards performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 53.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.4%.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Total non-interest income: $24.80 million compared to the $23.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Stock Yards have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

