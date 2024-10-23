Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL - Free Report) reported revenue of $993 million, up 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of -1.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Travel Leisure Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Vacation Ownership: $825 million versus $840.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
  • Net Revenues- Travel and Membership: $168 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $173.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Travel and Membership: $62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $58.21 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Vacation Ownership: $202 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $204.29 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$22 million compared to the -$22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Travel Leisure Co. here>>>

Shares of Travel Leisure Co. have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

