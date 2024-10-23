Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amphenol (APH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Amphenol (APH - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.04 billion, up 26.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 billion, representing a surprise of +7.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amphenol performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Communications Solutions: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $217.60 million compared to the $276.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Communications Solutions: $431 million compared to the $313.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions: $283.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.98 million.
Shares of Amphenol have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

