We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CME (CME) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, CME Group (CME - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.58 billion, up 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.68, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.65, the EPS surprise was +1.13%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for CME here>>>
- Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX): 28.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 27.64 million.
- Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.47 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.48.
- Average rate per contract - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.62 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.63.
- Average rate per contract - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.74 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.76.
- Average rate per contract - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.25 versus $1.30 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average rate per contract - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.35 versus $1.38 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX): 728 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 719.13 thousand.
- Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.67 versus $0.69 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): 14.88 million versus 14.38 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Revenues- Other: $109.10 million compared to the $104.36 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Market data and information services: $178.20 million versus $175.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
- Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees: $1.30 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.
Shares of CME have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.