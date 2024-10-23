Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CME (CME) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, CME Group (CME - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.58 billion, up 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.68, compared to $2.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.65, the EPS surprise was +1.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX): 28.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 27.64 million.
  • Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.47 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.48.
  • Average rate per contract - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.62 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.63.
  • Average rate per contract - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.74 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.76.
  • Average rate per contract - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.25 versus $1.30 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average rate per contract - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.35 versus $1.38 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX): 728 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 719.13 thousand.
  • Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.67 versus $0.69 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): 14.88 million versus 14.38 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other: $109.10 million compared to the $104.36 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Market data and information services: $178.20 million versus $175.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
  • Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees: $1.30 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for CME here>>>

Shares of CME have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CME Group Inc. (CME) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise