Compared to Estimates, Avery Dennison (AVY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Avery Dennison (AVY - Free Report) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $2.33 for the same period compares to $2.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion, representing a surprise of -0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avery Dennison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Solutions Group: $685.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $694.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Net Sales- Materials Group: $1.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Corporate expense: -$19.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$22.02 million.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Solutions Group: $77.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.24 million.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Materials Group: $222.20 million compared to the $222.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Avery Dennison have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

