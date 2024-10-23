Back to top

Roper Technologies (ROP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $4.62 for the same period compares to $4.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of +2.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Roper Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Network Software & Systems: $367.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $370.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Revenue- Technology Enabled Products: $413.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $408.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
  • Revenue- Application Software: $984.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $943.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
  • Operating Profit- Application Software: $259.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $256.60 million.
  • Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products: $141.10 million compared to the $135.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems: $166 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $166.41 million.
Shares of Roper Technologies have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

