Compared to Estimates, Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) reported $2.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $1.92 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85, the EPS surprise was +3.78%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hilton Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue per available room - System-Wide: $121.40 compared to the $123.34 average estimate based on three analysts.
- RevPAR Growth - System-wide: 1.4% versus 2.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms: 1,250,506 versus 1,240,611 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms: 253,040 compared to the 257,047 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms: 17,163 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17,576.
- Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms: 980,303 compared to the 956,612 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Owned and leased hotels: $330 million versus $340.93 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $58 million compared to the $53.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Incentive management fees: $66 million versus $65.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
- Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees: $698 million compared to the $699.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Base and other management fees: $88 million compared to the $90.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
Shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.