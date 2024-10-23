Back to top

Old Dominion (ODFL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.47 billion, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of -2.80%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 72.7% compared to the 72.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • LTL tonnage per day: 35.41 Kton/D compared to the 35.63 Kton/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • LTL shipments per day: 47.97 thousand versus 48.47 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight: $32.36 versus $32.60 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges: $27.49 compared to the $27.29 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • LTL shipments: 3,070 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,090.
  • LTL tons: 2,266 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,305.32 KTon.
  • LTL weight per shipment (lbs.): 1,476 lbs compared to the 1,492 lbs average estimate based on four analysts.
  • LTL revenue per shipment: $477.70 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $481.28.
  • Work days: 64 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64 Days.
  • Total revenue- Other services: $13.10 million compared to the $18.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Total revenue- LTL services: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
Shares of Old Dominion have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

