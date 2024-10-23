We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Old Dominion (ODFL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.47 billion, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of -2.80%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating Ratio: 72.7% compared to the 72.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
- LTL tonnage per day: 35.41 Kton/D compared to the 35.63 Kton/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- LTL shipments per day: 47.97 thousand versus 48.47 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- LTL revenue per hundredweight: $32.36 versus $32.60 estimated by four analysts on average.
- LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges: $27.49 compared to the $27.29 average estimate based on four analysts.
- LTL shipments: 3,070 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,090.
- LTL tons: 2,266 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,305.32 KTon.
- LTL weight per shipment (lbs.): 1,476 lbs compared to the 1,492 lbs average estimate based on four analysts.
- LTL revenue per shipment: $477.70 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $481.28.
- Work days: 64 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64 Days.
- Total revenue- Other services: $13.10 million compared to the $18.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
- Total revenue- LTL services: $1.46 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
Shares of Old Dominion have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.