Northern Trust (NTRS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Northern Trust Corporation (
NTRS Quick Quote NTRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.97 billion, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.96, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion, representing a surprise of +5.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Northern Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net interest margin (FTE): 1.7% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance-Total earning assets: $134.77 billion compared to the $135.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.1% versus 7.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Average Loans and Leases: 0% versus 0% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Nonperforming Assets (Nonaccrual Assets): $39.30 million compared to the $82.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office: $100.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total: $529.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $518.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration: $453.10 million compared to the $452.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total: $667.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $666.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending: $17.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other: $43.90 million compared to the $42.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year. Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management: $152.60 million compared to the $151.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Northern Trust here>>>
Shares of Northern Trust have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Northern Trust (NTRS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.97 billion, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.96, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion, representing a surprise of +5.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Northern Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Northern Trust here>>>
- Net interest margin (FTE): 1.7% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Balance-Total earning assets: $134.77 billion compared to the $135.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.1% versus 7.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Average Loans and Leases: 0% versus 0% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Nonperforming Assets (Nonaccrual Assets): $39.30 million compared to the $82.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office: $100.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
- Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total: $529.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $518.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
- Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration: $453.10 million compared to the $452.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
- Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total: $667.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $666.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
- Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending: $17.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%.
- Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other: $43.90 million compared to the $42.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year.
- Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management: $152.60 million compared to the $151.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
Shares of Northern Trust have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.