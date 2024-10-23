Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Teledyne (TDY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Teledyne Technologies (TDY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.44 billion, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.10, compared to $5.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teledyne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Instrumentation: $349.80 million compared to the $346 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics: $200.20 million compared to the $196.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Systems: $125.10 million versus $110.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Digital Imaging: $768.40 million versus $772.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.
  • Operating Income- Instrumentation: $96.30 million compared to the $91.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Digital Imaging: $123.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $127.55 million.
  • Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics: $56.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.39 million.
  • Operating Income- Engineered Systems: $12.90 million compared to the $9.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Corporate expense: -$18.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$18.56 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income- Digital Imaging: $173.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $174.76 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income- Instrumentation: $99.90 million compared to the $94.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics: $56.50 million compared to the $55.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Teledyne here>>>

Shares of Teledyne have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise