Farmers National (FMNB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Farmers National Banc (FMNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $44.22 million, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was -32.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Farmers National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.5% compared to the 61.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Earning Assets [$M]: $4.89 billion versus $4.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $12.34 million compared to the $10.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Farmers National have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

