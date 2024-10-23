Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Old Dominion's Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Decrease Year Over Year

Read MoreHide Full Article

Old Dominion Freight Line’s (ODFL - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.43 was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreased 7.1% year over year. Management has stated that all per-share data, even for the prior-year period, have been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split. The stock split was announced by ODFL in the first quarter.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Revenues of $1.47 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion and decreased 3% year over year. A 4.8% decrease in less-than-truckload (“LTL”) tons per day hurt results.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Quote

Revenues from LTL services came in at $1.46 billion, down 2.9% year over year. Segmental revenues were below our projection of $1.53 billion. Revenues from other services fell 6.5% to $13.1 million, which was just below our projection of $13.7 million.

In the quarter under review, LTL weight per shipment dipped 1.4% and LTL revenue per shipment inched up 0.1%. LTL shipments and LTL shipments per day were down 1.9% and 3.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 1.5%.

Total operating expenses remained flat at $1.07 billion. Operating income decreased 9.7% to $401.8 million.

Old Dominion exited the September quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $74.2 million compared with $433.8 million in 2023-end. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $40 million compared with $60 million at 2023-end. Capital expenditures were $242.8 million. The matric incurred in the reported quarter.

The company paid out dividends worth $168.2 million and repurchased its shares worth $824.8 million in the first nine months of the year. For 2024, ODFL anticipates total capital expenditures to be $750 million. Of the total, $350 million is anticipated to be invested in real estate and service center expansion projects, $325 million in tractors and trailers and $75 million in information technology and other assets.

Zacks Rank of ODFL

Currently, ODFL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 47 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.50 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Earnings decreased 26.11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues of $15.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion and increased 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.59 billion, flat year over year. This was inclusive of the $380 million impact from the outage caused by CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) .

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.49 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 but declined 17.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.07 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion but fell 3% year over year. Operating income for the September quarter decreased 7% year over year to $224.1 million.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) - free report >>

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) - free report >>

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - free report >>

Published in

transportation