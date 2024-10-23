Old Dominion's Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Decrease Year Over Year

Old Dominion Freight Line’s ( ODFL Quick Quote ODFL - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.43 was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreased 7.1% year over year. Management has stated that all per-share data, even for the prior-year period, have been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split. The stock split was announced by ODFL in the first quarter. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar .
Revenues of $1.47 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion and decreased 3% year over year. A 4.8% decrease in less-than-truckload (“LTL”) tons per day hurt results.
Revenues from LTL services came in at $1.46 billion, down 2.9% year over year. Segmental revenues were below our projection of $1.53 billion. Revenues from other services fell 6.5% to $13.1 million, which was just below our projection of $13.7 million.
In the quarter under review, LTL weight per shipment dipped 1.4% and LTL revenue per shipment inched up 0.1%. LTL shipments and LTL shipments per day were down 1.9% and 3.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 1.5%.
Total operating expenses remained flat at $1.07 billion. Operating income decreased 9.7% to $401.8 million.
Old Dominion exited the September quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $74.2 million compared with $433.8 million in 2023-end. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $40 million compared with $60 million at 2023-end. Capital expenditures were $242.8 million. The matric incurred in the reported quarter.
The company paid out dividends worth $168.2 million and repurchased its shares worth $824.8 million in the first nine months of the year. For 2024, ODFL anticipates total capital expenditures to be $750 million. Of the total, $350 million is anticipated to be invested in real estate and service center expansion projects, $325 million in tractors and trailers and $75 million in information technology and other assets.
Zacks Rank of ODFL
Currently, ODFL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see
Delta Air Lines reported third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 47 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.50 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Earnings decreased 26.11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.
Revenues of $15.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion and increased 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.59 billion, flat year over year. This was inclusive of the $380 million impact from the outage caused by CrowdStrike.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services' third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.49 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 but declined 17.2% year over year.
Total operating revenues of $3.07 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion but fell 3% year over year. Operating income for the September quarter decreased 7% year over year to $224.1 million.
Old Dominion's Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Decrease Year Over Year
