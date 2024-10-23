Back to top

Robert Half's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2024 results.

Quarterly earnings of 64 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.6% but declined 28.9% year over year. Revenues of $1.47 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.7% but decreased 6.3% year over year.

The company’s shares have depreciated 25.3% year to date compared with the 18.8% decline of the industry.

Robert Half Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RHI’s Talent Solutions Revenues Down, Protiviti Up

Talent Solutions’ revenues of $954 million decreased 13% year over year on an as-adjusted basis and came in above our estimate of $947.9 million. U.S. Talent Solutions’ revenues of $725 million were down 13% year over year. Non-U.S. Talent Solutions revenues also decreased 13% year over year on an adjusted basis to $229 million.

Protiviti revenues came in at $511 million, up 5% year over year on an as-adjusted basis and above our expectation of $490.2 million. The U.S. Protiviti revenues of $411 million increased 8% year over year on an adjusted basis. Non-U.S. Protiviti revenues of $90 million declined 8% year over year on an as-adjusted basis.

Currency exchange rate movements had an insignificant impact on revenues in the quarter. The quarter had 64.1 billing days compared with 63.1 billing days in the year-ago quarter.

RHI’s Margins Contract

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter was $577.8 million, down 9.5% year over year. The adjusted gross profit margin of 39.4% declined 140 basis points year over year.

RHI’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Robert Half ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $570.5 million compared with $547.4 million witnessed at the previous quarter end. Operating cash in the quarter was $130 million and capital expenditures were $17.8 million. RHI paid out $54 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $49 million in the reported period.

Robert Half’s Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Robert Half expects revenues of $1.34-$1.44 billion. The midpoint ($1.39 billion) of the guided range is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion.

EPS is expected between 47 cents and 61 cents. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 61 cents.

Currently, Robert Half carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

