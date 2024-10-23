Back to top

Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Churchill Downs (CHDN - Free Report) reported $628.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96, the EPS surprise was +1.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Churchill Downs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $270.30 million compared to the $274.77 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- TwinSpires: $118.70 million compared to the $117.42 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Live and Historical Racing: $252.40 million versus $240.71 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
  • Revenue- All Other: $2.60 million versus $0.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1200% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- All Other: -$23.50 million versus -$21.68 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming: $123.30 million compared to the $132.38 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- TwinSpires: $42.50 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $40.24 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing: $93 million compared to the $92.35 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
Shares of Churchill Downs have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

