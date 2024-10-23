We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Novavax (NVAX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $10, demonstrating a -1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.
The vaccine maker's stock has dropped by 23.85% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Novavax in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.87, indicating a 30.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $57.32 million, indicating a 69.34% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.90 per share and revenue of $773 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.36% and -21.42%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.88% upward. Novavax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.