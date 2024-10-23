We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Harte-Hanks (HHS - Free Report) closed at $7.25, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.
Heading into today, shares of the marketing company had lost 4.33% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Harte-Hanks in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $47.2 million, reflecting a 0.17% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$3.43 per share and a revenue of $187.78 million, indicating changes of -936.59% and -1.94%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
