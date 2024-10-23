We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Industries (AIRI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Air Industries (AIRI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.05, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.96%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.6%.
The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors's stock has by 0% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.47% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Air Industries in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Air Industries is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.83 million, up 4.39% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $55.18 million, which would represent changes of +92.31% and +7.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Air Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.