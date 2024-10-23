Compared to Estimates, SEI (SEIC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

SEI Investments (
SEIC Quick Quote SEIC - Free Report) reported $537.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $533.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how SEI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of SEI have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
- Assets under management - Investments in New Business: $3.07 billion versus $2.97 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Assets under management - Investment Advisors: $81.15 billion versus $81.83 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Assets under management - Private Banks: $29.52 billion compared to the $28.36 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Assets under management - Institutional Investors: $81.08 billion compared to the $80.36 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs: $93.86 billion compared to the $92.78 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenue- Investment Advisors: $126.84 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $123.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
- Revenue- Investment Managers: $184.61 million compared to the $185.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Private Banks: $138.73 million compared to the $133.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Investments in New Business: $15.59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +208.3%.
- Revenue- Institutional Investors: $71.63 million compared to the $73.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees: $113.54 million compared to the $110.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees: $423.86 million compared to the $422.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
