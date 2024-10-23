Back to top

Molina (MOH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Molina (MOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.34 billion, up 21% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.01, compared to $5.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.96, the EPS surprise was +0.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MCR - Total: 89.2% compared to the 88.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • MCR - Medicare: 89.6% versus 88.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • MCR - Marketplace: 73% versus 82% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Ending Membership by Program - Total: 5.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.64 million.
  • Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid: 4.94 million compared to the 5.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Premium tax revenue: $508 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +188.6%.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue: $9.69 billion compared to the $9.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Investment income: $118 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $20 million versus $21.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare: $1.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.5%.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid: $7.67 billion versus $7.47 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace: $659 million compared to the $578.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Molina here>>>

Shares of Molina have returned -18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

