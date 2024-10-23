Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Tyler Technologies (TYL - Free Report) reported revenue of $543.34 million, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.52, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $546.43 million, representing a surprise of -0.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tyler Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR): $1.85 million versus $1.83 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscriptions: $347.17 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $348.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $64.46 million compared to the $65.77 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hardware and other: $9.93 million versus $10.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $115.59 million versus $112.31 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
  • Revenue- Software licenses and royalties: $6.19 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.4%.
  • Gross profit- Hardware and other: $3.88 million compared to the $3.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross profit- Software licenses and royalties: $4.32 million compared to the $6.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Tyler Technologies have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

