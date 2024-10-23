Ameriprise (AMP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ameriprise Financial Services (
AMP Quick Quote AMP - Free Report) reported $4.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $8.83 for the same period compares to $7.68 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 billion, representing a surprise of +0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.91.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM: $565.15 million compared to the $551.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM: $672.11 million versus $660.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Assets Under Management - Corporate & Other AUM: $0.52 million versus $0.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Assets Under Management - Eliminations: -$45.84 million versus -$48.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income: $934 million compared to the $881.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $409 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $393.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Revenues- Distribution fees: $513 million compared to the $532.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues: $131 million compared to the $129.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees: $2.57 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $388 million versus $382.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Net investment income: $281 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $268.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Distribution fees: $106 million compared to the $105.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Ameriprise here>>>
Shares of Ameriprise have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Ameriprise (AMP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) reported $4.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $8.83 for the same period compares to $7.68 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 billion, representing a surprise of +0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.91.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameriprise here>>>
- Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM: $565.15 million compared to the $551.82 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM: $672.11 million versus $660.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Assets Under Management - Corporate & Other AUM: $0.52 million versus $0.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total Assets Under Management - Eliminations: -$45.84 million versus -$48.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $934 million compared to the $881.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $409 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $393.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
- Revenues- Distribution fees: $513 million compared to the $532.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $131 million compared to the $129.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Management and financial advice fees: $2.57 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $388 million versus $382.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
- Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Net investment income: $281 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $268.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%.
- Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Distribution fees: $106 million compared to the $105.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
Shares of Ameriprise have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.