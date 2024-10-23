We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hamilton Insurance (HG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Hamilton Insurance (HG - Free Report) standing at $17.78, reflecting a -1.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.96%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.6%.
Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services witnessed a loss of 3.28% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.92% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.69, signifying a 68.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $515.96 million, up 30.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $2.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.85% and +47.77%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.14% lower. Right now, Hamilton Insurance possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.36. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.67 for its industry.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 143, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.