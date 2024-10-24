Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Century Communities (CCS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.8%. EPS of $2.72 for the same period compares to $2.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.55, the EPS surprise was +6.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Century Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Home Deliveries - Homes: 2,834 compared to the 2,778 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Home Deliveries - Average Sales Price: $393.80 compared to the $385.61 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Backlog - Homes: 1,580 compared to the 1,578 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net New Home Contracts: 2,563 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,615.
  • Selling Communities at period end: 305 compared to the 271 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Financial services revenues: $20.09 million compared to the $26.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total homebuilding revenues: $1.12 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29% change.
  • Revenues- Home sales revenues: $1.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29%.
  • Revenues- Land sales and other revenues: $0.65 million compared to the $1.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Century Communities here>>>

Shares of Century Communities have returned -9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise