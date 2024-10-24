Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Community Health Systems (CYH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Community Health Systems (CYH - Free Report) reported $3.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion, representing a surprise of +0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -87.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Health Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted admissions: 240,701 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 242,347.
  • Patient days: 453,053 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 464,393.9 Days.
  • Admissions: 104,593 versus 105,550 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Licensed Beds: 11,517 compared to the 11,867 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Hospitals: 70 versus 71 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Beds in Service: 9,889 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,067.
Shares of Community Health Systems have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

