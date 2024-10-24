Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (
Knight-Swift (KNX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX - Free Report) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +3.03%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Knight-Swift performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating Ratio: 95.7% compared to the 94.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio: 93.9% compared to the 93.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload: 95.6% compared to the 94.8% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL: 89.6% versus 88% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $1.68 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
- Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $195.78 million versus $214.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.
- Operating revenue- Intermodal: $102.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $106.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
- Operating Revenue- Logistics: $143.58 million versus $143.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.
- Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment: $1.11 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%.
- Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment: $280.18 million compared to the $292.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year.
- Operating revenue- LTL: $325.41 million compared to the $321.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Truckload: $1.26 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion.
Shares of Knight-Swift have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.