Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Goosehead (GSHD) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Goosehead Insurance (
GSHD Quick Quote GSHD - Free Report) reported revenue of $78.04 million, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +8.70%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Goosehead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Core Revenue: $73.52 million versus $74.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change. Cost Recovery Revenue- Initial Franchise Fees: $1.41 million versus $1.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.9% change. Total Ancillary Revenue: $2.88 million versus $3.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -44.3% change. Core Revenue- New Business Royalty Fees: $6.99 million versus $6.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change. Core Revenue- Agency Fees: $1.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Ancillary Revenue- Contingent Commissions: $2.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.2%. Ancillary Revenue- Other Franchise Revenues: $0.39 million compared to the $0.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Core Revenue- Renewal Commissions: $20.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Total Cost Recovery Revenue: $1.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.2%. Core Revenue- New Business Commissions: $6.25 million compared to the $7.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Core Revenue- Renewal Royalty Fees: $38.07 million versus $36.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change. Cost Recovery Revenue- Interest Income: $0.23 million compared to the $0.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Goosehead here>>>
Shares of Goosehead have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
