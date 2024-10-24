Back to top

Globe Life (GL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Globe Life (GL - Free Report) reported $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $3.49 for the same period compares to $2.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.05, the EPS surprise was +14.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Globe Life performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total premium: $1.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Revenue- Net investment income: $284.96 million compared to the $285.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Life premium: $818.64 million versus $824.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Revenue- Health premium: $353.96 million versus $354.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Revenue- Other income (loss): $0.04 million compared to the $0.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - Other: $32.96 million compared to the $30.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - Liberty National: $44.70 million compared to the $32.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - Direct to Consumer: $88.28 million compared to the $64.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - American Income: $221.25 million compared to the $199.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue - Health premium- Family Heritage: $107.82 million versus $108.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Health Premium- United American: $149.51 million compared to the $148.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue - Health premium- Direct Response: $18.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.69 million.
Shares of Globe Life have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

