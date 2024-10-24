United Rentals (URI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

United Rentals (
URI Quick Quote URI - Free Report) reported $3.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. EPS of $11.80 for the same period compares to $11.73 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $12.49, the EPS surprise was -5.52%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how United Rentals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Equipment rentals: $3.46 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Revenues- Service and other revenues: $93 million compared to the $96.56 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Revenues- Contractor supplies sales: $38 million compared to the $39.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year. Revenues- Sales of new equipment: $77 million compared to the $51.81 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.1% year over year. Revenues- Sales of rental equipment: $321 million compared to the $355.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year. Revenues- Specialty- Contractor supplies sales: $16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenues- Specialty- Equipment rentals: $1.14 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.9% change. Revenues- Specialty- Sales of new equipment: $41 million versus $27.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.4% change. Revenues- Specialty- Sales of rental equipment: $47 million versus $43.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Revenues- Specialty- Service and other revenues: $7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Total Revenues- General rentals: $2.75 billion versus $2.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Revenues- General Rentals- Service and other revenues: $86 million versus $103.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. View all Key Company Metrics for United Rentals here>>>
Shares of United Rentals have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
United Rentals (URI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
United Rentals (URI - Free Report) reported $3.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. EPS of $11.80 for the same period compares to $11.73 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $12.49, the EPS surprise was -5.52%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how United Rentals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for United Rentals here>>>
- Revenues- Equipment rentals: $3.46 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
- Revenues- Service and other revenues: $93 million compared to the $96.56 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Contractor supplies sales: $38 million compared to the $39.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Sales of new equipment: $77 million compared to the $51.81 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Sales of rental equipment: $321 million compared to the $355.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Specialty- Contractor supplies sales: $16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Revenues- Specialty- Equipment rentals: $1.14 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.9% change.
- Revenues- Specialty- Sales of new equipment: $41 million versus $27.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.4% change.
- Revenues- Specialty- Sales of rental equipment: $47 million versus $43.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
- Revenues- Specialty- Service and other revenues: $7 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
- Total Revenues- General rentals: $2.75 billion versus $2.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
- Revenues- General Rentals- Service and other revenues: $86 million versus $103.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
Shares of United Rentals have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.