EastGroup Properties (EGP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

EastGroup Properties (EGP - Free Report) reported $162.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.10, the EPS surprise was +1.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EastGroup Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Income from real estate operations: $162.86 million versus $161.50 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.02 million compared to the $0.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.13 compared to the $1.14 average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of EastGroup Properties have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

