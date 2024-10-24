Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Mattel (MAT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Mattel (MAT - Free Report) reported $1.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +21.28%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mattel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie: $500.60 million versus $523.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.3% change.
  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Other: $777 million compared to the $771.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price: $265.40 million compared to the $306.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year.
  • Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels: $508.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $455.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
Shares of Mattel have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

