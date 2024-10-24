We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2024, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.36 billion, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $11.41, compared to $10.72 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 billion, representing a surprise of -1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $11.53.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for O'Reilly Automotive here>>>
- Comparable store sales - YoY change: 1.5% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Square footage - Total: 47.95 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 47.91 Msq ft.
- Number of stores - Total: 6,291 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,300.
- Sales per weighted-average store: $0.69 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Ending domestic store count: 6,187 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,202.
- Number of stores opened: 47 compared to the 56 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Ending Canada store count: 26 versus 25 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Domestic New stores opened: 35 compared to the 48 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Mexico Stores at End of the Period: 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 74.
- Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers: $2.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
- Sales to professional service provider customers: $2.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
- Other sales and sales adjustments: $116.42 million versus $79.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42% change.
Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.