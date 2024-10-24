Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.36 billion, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $11.41, compared to $10.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 billion, representing a surprise of -1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $11.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how O'Reilly Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 1.5% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Square footage - Total: 47.95 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 47.91 Msq ft.
  • Number of stores - Total: 6,291 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,300.
  • Sales per weighted-average store: $0.69 million compared to the $0.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Ending domestic store count: 6,187 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,202.
  • Number of stores opened: 47 compared to the 56 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Ending Canada store count: 26 versus 25 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Domestic New stores opened: 35 compared to the 48 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mexico Stores at End of the Period: 78 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 74.
  • Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers: $2.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
  • Sales to professional service provider customers: $2.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
  • Other sales and sales adjustments: $116.42 million versus $79.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for O'Reilly Automotive here>>>

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise