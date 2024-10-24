Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CACI International (CACI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, CACI International (CACI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.06 billion, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.93, compared to $4.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion, representing a surprise of +6.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CACI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY): 9.9% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise: $988.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $898.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology: $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other: $82.99 million compared to the $93.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies: $439.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $408.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for CACI International here>>>

Shares of CACI International have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CACI International, Inc. (CACI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise