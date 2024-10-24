Back to top

Sallie Mae (SLM) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Sallie Mae (SLM - Free Report) reported revenue of $359.4 million, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.23, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363.4 million, representing a surprise of -1.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -428.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sallie Mae performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 5% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $28.62 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.40 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $359.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $363.37 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $24.52 million compared to the $23.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other income: $28.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.26 million.
Shares of Sallie Mae have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

