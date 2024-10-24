Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Essential Properties (EPRT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Essential Properties (EPRT - Free Report) reported revenue of $117.13 million, up 27.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was -2.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Essential Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables: $6.48 million versus $4.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.8% change.
  • Revenues- Rental revenue: $110.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.14 million compared to the $0.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.
  • Diluted net income per share: $0.27 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.31.
Shares of Essential Properties have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

