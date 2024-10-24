Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Monarch Casino (MCRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $137.87 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.47, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +7.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Monarch Casino performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $7.04 million versus $5.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.
  • Revenues- Hotel: $21.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $32.89 million versus $32.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Revenues- Casino: $76.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
Shares of Monarch Casino have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

