First Internet (INBK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) reported $33.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.3%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was -1.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Internet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 1.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $22.90 million versus $24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $12.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.98 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $21.77 million compared to the $22.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of First Internet have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

