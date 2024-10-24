Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Whirlpool (WHR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.99 billion, down 18.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.43, compared to $5.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.06 billion, representing a surprise of -1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.99.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Whirlpool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Latin America Major Domestic Appliances: $846 million versus $849.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
  • Net Sales- North America Major Domestic Appliances: $2.65 billion compared to the $2.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Asia Major Domestic Appliances: $239 million versus $242.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Global Small Domestic Appliances: $261 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $271.50 million.
Shares of Whirlpool have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

