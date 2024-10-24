Back to top

Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Eagle Bancorp (EGBN - Free Report) reported revenue of $78.79 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.31 million, representing a surprise of -1.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +60.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eagle Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% versus 2.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.4% compared to the 53.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $6.95 million versus $5.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $71.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.28 million.
Shares of Eagle Bancorp have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

