Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Q3 Earnings

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) reported $101.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.39 million, representing a surprise of +2.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amerant Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs / Average total loans held for investment: 1.9% compared to the 1.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 228.7% compared to the 70.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets: $9.23 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.30 billion.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $114.93 million versus $113.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $129.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.21 million.
  • Noninterest income: $20.80 million compared to the $18.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income: $81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.35 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amerant Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Amerant Bancorp have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

