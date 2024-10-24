Back to top

South Plains Financial (SPFI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

South Plains Financial (SPFI - Free Report) reported $47.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +1.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how South Plains Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 68.8% versus 67.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $4.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.03 billion.
  • Nonperforming Loans: $24.69 million versus $24.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (annualized): 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $37.29 million versus $36.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $37.52 million compared to the $36.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $10.64 million compared to the $12.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of South Plains Financial have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

