Western Union (WU) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Western Union (WU - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Union performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consumer Money Transfer transactions- Total: 72.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 70.88 million.
  • Revenue- Consumer Services: $103.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $83.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.7%.
  • Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer: $932.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $948.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
Shares of Western Union have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

